New plans to transform a long-term eyesore site in Knighton - but will it work this time?

Over the years many ideas have been put forward for the problem site on Bowling Green Lane.

But a restrictive covenant on the land which prevents children using the area unless they are supervised, and a failure to secure grant funding, has resulted in it becoming an eyesore.

Knighton Town Council once resorted to turning it into a concrete garden by placing huge tubs there filled with plants but they are past their best and weeds have taken over.

Now former Mayor Councillor Chris Branford has announced she is going to try and improve the area again.

“That area has looked a mess for far too long and I want to get it cleared of weeds and the concrete tubs and cut the hedge.

“I have some ideas for the site once its cleared up but we need to get the covenant removed which stops children using the site. I want children to be able to use it.

“This is my project and if anyone wishes to help I would welcome it.”

The town council was told that a possible £10,000 grant for a project should still be available to them.

Councillor Petranella Ford said: “We could be clearing it and working to remove the covenant at the same time.”

Councillor Andrew Craggs said he was in favour of it and all members agreed to the plan to improve the area.