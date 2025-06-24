New grant scheme launched to help Shropshire youngsters access higher education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Vice-Chancellors Pioneers Scholarships from Harper Adams University are available to students who are applying to study a digital-focused degree course at The Quad, a new development in central Telford.

Scholarships are open to applicants living in the TF1, TF2, TF3, TF4, TF7 postcode areas of Telford and in TF9 (Market Drayton) which are areas that have been identified as having lower levels of progression to universities, Telford & Wrekin Council said.

Each scholarship includes a £500 start-up grant to help a student with essential course-related costs, and a £3,000 bursary that can be used to reduce the course fee in year one of studying, or spread across the duration of the degree.

The scholarships scheme is being funded by Harper Adams University and its development trust in a bid to support students from areas of Telford and north Shropshire with access to higher education.

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the scholarships that are now open for students who will start their course in September this year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for local students who might not otherwise consider university. By removing some of the financial pressure, these scholarships can help more young people take that next step and realise their potential.

"We are proud to support Harper Adams University in this initiative."