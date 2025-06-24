Maternity care improvements 'cannot come soon enough' says Shropshire MP as national investigation is announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The investigation, confirmed by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, will look into the worst performing maternity services in the country.

In the wake of the announcement, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said: “I am glad the government has finally listened and is launching a national investigation into maternity services.

“Local families like Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton have long been calling for this and deserve credit for their brave and tenacious campaigning.

“The failures in Shrewsbury and Telford were shocking but unfortunately they were not unique and improvements cannot come soon enough.

“Regardless of the inquiry, the Government must now ensure that the ‘immediate and essential actions’ listed by Donna Ockenden after her Shropshire investigation are urgently implemented at every hospital in the country.

“Change has been far too slow and I will be holding the Government to account on its promise to deliver better.”

Leeds and Sussex are two of the areas that will be involved in the national investigation, with the rest yet to be announced.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) has already been subject of a major inquiry into its maternity services, led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden. It was found that failings led to the deaths of 200 babies and nine mothers, with other infants left with life-changing injuries.

That report, which came out in 2022, made a number of recommendations, including investment in staffing and training, robust governance and stronger accountability.

A CQC report in 2023 rated the trust’s maternity services as “good”.

Last week West Mercia Police confirmed it is interviewing witnesses as part of an investigation into Shropshire maternity services.