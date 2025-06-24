Lodge to be demolished as part of multi-million-pound Shrewsbury Sports Village revamp plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An application from the council to its planning department has been submitted to take down The Lodge, which sits on Shrewsbury Sports Village on Sundorne Road.

The Shrewsbury Sports Village is currently undergoing a £28 million redevelopment.

The Sports Village at Sundorne is set to be transformed with a 25m-long competition swimming pool at its heart plus seating for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors.

The Lodge is to be demolished

The council's plans to transform Shrewsbury Sports Village were given the go-ahead last year after the council agreed to undertake the detailed designs and planning application.

The entire project is anticipated to cost £28 million.

The demolition of The Lodge is currently under consultation; residents have until July 14 to comment on the proposals.

The demolition application can be viewed at the council's planning portal at https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/ using reference 25/02268/DEM.