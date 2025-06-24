'It should be a genuine riverside community' - Council leaders' update on Shrewsbury redevelopment project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council's previous Conservative administration had been working on a scheme to re-shape the area, after buying the town's shopping centres in a much-criticised £51m deal.

It had gained planning permission for the creation of a new park, as well as a number of other buildings, including potentially a new 'shirehall' to be shared with other public organisations, a hotel, and homes.

Demolition work has been completed on the former Riverside Shopping Centre and medical practice - but construction has not yet started on any of the planned replacements.

Shropshire Council's Liberal Democrat leader, Council Heather Kidd, and deputy leader, Councillor Alex Wagner, have previously spoken about the future of the project, suggesting that their party had always considered the development should be focussed on housing.

Speaking today (Tuesday, June 24) the pair said they will be pushing for progress on starting the work to build the 'Riverside Gardens' park, have questioned whether the original scale and height of the proposed buildings could be revisited, and whether vital extra parking could be added at either Frankwell, or Abbey Foregate.