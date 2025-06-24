'Handsome' period home in a Shropshire village near Shrewsbury with 1.42 acres and an incredible snooker room is listed for sale
A stunning period home sitting in expansive grounds and boasting a grand snooker room has become one of the latest £1 million properties on the market in Shropshire.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Providence Grange in Hadnall near Shrewsbury has hit the market with a guide price of £1,395,000 with Savills estate agents.
The gorgeous five-bedroom, five-bathroom property is approached via a private gated driveway. The home sits in approximately 1.42 acres of gardens and grounds and boasts outbuildings that include workshops and offices. The extensive gardens also feature a patio with a BBQ area.
The original part of the house has been extended at either side and the back to offer spacious living.
Inside, the property boasts a stylish and modern interior. The open-plan kitchen is a stand-out of the home with a beautiful skylight and windows all around, letting in ample amounts of natural light to create a bright space.
Meanwhile, opposite the inviting and warm sitting room is an incredible and spacious games room with a snooker table and lighting.
The listing describes the property as: "An extremely handsome period home, in about 1.42 acres of gardens and grounds, on the edge of a village within about six miles of Shrewsbury.
"Opposite the sitting room is a spacious games room, which is an extension on the original house, which currently is used as a snooker room with a seating area. This also has a Vermont Castings gas wood burner with limestone surrounding and has great potential to become another reception room."
Further information can be found on Rightmove.