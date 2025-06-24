Fire crews tackle blaze involving rubbish in Ellesmere street
Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in Ellesmere.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One fire engine was sent to the scene on Market Street just before 6.30pm on Tuesday (June 24).
The incident involved waste on fire, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire crews used equipment including a thermal imaging camera and a hose reel jet at the scene.
The 'stop message', which indicates the incident is over, was received at 6.52pm.