Fire crews tackle blaze involving rubbish in Ellesmere street

One fire engine was sent to the scene on Market Street just before 6.30pm on Tuesday (June 24).

The incident involved waste on fire, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze in Ellesmere. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor, PA

Fire crews used equipment including a thermal imaging camera and a hose reel jet at the scene.

The 'stop message', which indicates the incident is over, was received at 6.52pm.