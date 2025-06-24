Fire crews called to barn fire near Oswestry
Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a barn near Oswestry.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at Wigmarsh, West Felton, at 5.50pm on Tuesday (June 24).
Three fire engines were sent to the scene.
The fire service said the incident involved one "small area" of grass.
Fire crews used equipment including a thermal image camera and a hose reel jet to help extinguish the flames.
The 'stop message', indicating the incident is under control, was received at 5.53pm.