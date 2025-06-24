Fire crews called to barn fire near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at Wigmarsh, West Felton, at 5.50pm on Tuesday (June 24).

Three fire engines were sent to the scene.

The fire service said the incident involved one "small area" of grass.

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a village near Oswestry Photo: Rui Vieira/PA

Fire crews used equipment including a thermal image camera and a hose reel jet to help extinguish the flames.

The 'stop message', indicating the incident is under control, was received at 5.53pm.