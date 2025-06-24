Conservative Shropshire MP asks whether Government will support US if it attacks Iran again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking in the House of Commons today (Tuesday, June 24), South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson asked for clarity over the UK's stance on US involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Yesterday, Iran targeted the largest US base in the Gulf in response to the bombing of Tehran's nuclear facilities by US forces over the weekend. It came before a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was announced.

The conflict was debated in Parliament past midday, and Mr Anderson asked if the UK Government would support any further US action.

Stuart Anderson MP speaking in Parliament. Photo: House of Commons

He said: "Will the Minister confirm that under current circumstances, if the US want to launch an attack on Iran from Diego Garcia, will the UK Government support it?"

The Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty replied: "As the Foreign Secretary has made absolutely clear, there was no UK involvement in the US strikes on Iran.

"He will understand that we don't comment on private conversations with our allies or on hypothetical operations."