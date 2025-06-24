'Closer and more convenient' care promised with launch of Shropshire's new community eye care service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new community-based Optometry First services will bring eye care closer to people’s homes in the county.

The contract, commissioned by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, has been awarded to Primary Eyecare Services, a not-for-profit primary care optometry organisation, following a tender process earlier this year.

Launching on Tuesday, July 1, it will deliver extended eye care services through networks of optometry practices across the county. This will include a new Community Minor and Urgent Eyecare Service (CUES) which will replace the current Minor Eye Care Service (MECS).

Claire Roberts, optometry adviser for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System, said: “This is an exciting new development in our eye care offer for the population of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“It will mean that people can access services more conveniently and closer to home, reducing the time and expense currently spent on travelling to appointments, whilst at the same time investing in our community services and easing some of the pressure on our busy hospitals.”

Dharmesh Patel, chief executive for Primary Eyecare Services, said: “We're delighted that we have been awarded the contract to deliver the Optometry First Services for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“This award reflects our proven commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible, and patient-centred NHS eye care in local communities across 30 Integrated Care Systems in England.”

The new model of care that will roll out next week is part of a phased launch, and will include a raft of services such as community minor and urgent eyecare service, enhanced cataract referral and post-operative assessment, integrated children’s eye care service and post-vision screening support, medical retina referral filtering and monitoring, glaucoma enhanced case finding, and repeat readings and monitoring,