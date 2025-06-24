Band to perform late star Amy Winehouse's Back To Black songs in Shrewsbury gig

The Belgrave House Band will be at Albert’s Shed on Friday, June 27, performing songs from the late soul singer’s hit album, which was released almost 20 years ago.

A spokesman for Albert’s Shed said: “Step into the soul-soaked world of Amy Winehouse as the acclaimed Belgrave House Band bring their unique live recreation of her classic album ‘Back to Black’ to Albert’s Shed.

“Known for their breathtaking interpretations of iconic records, the band faithfully and passionately perform ‘Back to Black’ in its entirety - reimagining Amy’s raw emotion and soulful intensity in a full band setting.

“This is not a tribute act, but a heartfelt homage to one of music’s most powerful voices.

“With only a limited number of tickets available, and previous shows selling out fast, this is a must-see event for Winehouse fans and lovers of timeless soul and R&B.”

Tickets cost £20 with a £2 booking fee. To get your ticket, visit albertsshed.co.uk/events/belgrave-house-band/