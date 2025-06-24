A donation to a Telford primary school has funded fresh play equipment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The school, in North Road, has been given £750 by PelGar International, which employs around 40 people at its base in nearby Overley.

The company’s head of procurement Amina Kellie and the site's operations co-ordinator Jan Morgan visited the school to hand over the money – and meet some of the children who will benefit.

Wrekin View pupils celebrate the donation.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation, which came very much out of the blue,” said Wrekin View headteacher Fiona Atherton. “We were surprised, and absolutely delighted.

“Outdoor play is an essential part of learning for our nursery and early years pupils, and this money will help us to invest in some big new pieces to improve our facilities.”

Pupils celebrate the donation.

PelGar International is a manufacturer of insecticide and rodenticide products for the control of public health and farming pests around the world. It has its headquarters in Hampshire, and offices across Europe, Africa, Australia and North America.

Amina said: “PelGar acquired the Telford site in 2015, and we are very keen to contribute to the local community. At the end of each year we make a donation – and this year it was decided to choose a local school.

Amina Kellie and Jan Morgan of PelGar International with Wrekin View head Fiona Atherton, and pupils.

“A shortlist of schools was drawn up, and staff were invited to nominate their preferred choice. Wrekin View came out as the winner.”

She added: “As a governor of my own local school, I’m very aware of the financial pressures which the education sector is under at the moment, so it is fantastic to be able to help out in this way.

“We love the ethos of this school, what it stands for, and everything that it is promoting.”