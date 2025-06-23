Knighton councillors to be training on Zoom, so they can attend meetings from a distance

Councillor Andrew Craggs proposed the training to bring all councillors up to speed on online meetings.

He said there have been a few meetings recently where for everyone to attend physical meetings has been difficult.

“Some people’s lack of technology skills is getting in the way of the smooth running of the council,” he said.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said the town council is required by the Remuneration Board of Wales to give allowances to help members secure wi-fi etc.

Councillor Petranella Ford asked if training on Zoom is available and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said it is difficult for some people if they have poor wi-fi connections.

“I don’t believe Zoom should replace in-person meetings but t to make sure people have the ability to use Zoom if and when required would be a good thing. This just means everybody knows that if they can’t get in to the civic centre for a meeting than they would have the ability to join a meeting via Zoom.”

Councillor Ford seconded the motion and members agreed to push ahead and secure some training on Zoom for councillors.