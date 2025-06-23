Work planned on a tree near Kington musuem supported by town council

The silver birch tree which is described as being early mature has a life expectancy of over 50 years.

Now 10 metres in height, the crown of the tree is growing over and interfering with the roof of the adjacent museum.

In a tree survey report, it is also stated that concern has been raised about the possibility of roots distorting and damaging nearby paved areas, although the report states there are no overt signs of that.

But it notes the crown foliage density is somewhat thin which may be a symptom of stress.

The recommendation is to reduce the crown over adjacent buildings to give a two metre clearance.

There will also be a crown lift to three metres for pedestrian clearance and 5.2 metres for highway clearance over adjacent vehicular access routes.

Kington Town Council considered the plan at last week’s meeting and recommended approval of the work. Herefordshire Council will make the final decision.