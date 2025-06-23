'We want pupils to be proud that they came here' - inside the Telford primary school with a unique vending machine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hadley Learning Community Primary School aims to be much more than just a place of education between the start and the end of the school day.

Values of belonging, respect, to inspire, succeed and enjoy are central to the school, and both staff and children live by these - during school time and away from the learning environment.

Pupils can visit the 'Dojo Shop' and purchase rewards. Pictured (left to right) is Zanaiah 7, Blanka 8, Leon 8 and Bethany 9

Pupils who embody these values and display them throughout their school journey are given a grey jumper/cardigan to wear at school - as opposed to the school's traditional lovely royal blue uniform - and for a special reason.

"I really want children to look up to each other and to be inspired by one another," said headteacher Ben Evans.

"Seeing children wearing those jumpers is a sign that they are representing everything that is good about Hadley Learning Community.

Pupils at Hadley Learning Community Primary School in the woodland space. Pictured (left to right) is Brayden 6, Laura 6, Kobie 6, Raiden 6.

"The message from me is that if you use each of those values through your life, then you are going to be successful."