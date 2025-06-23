Tipton man admits peddling wide range of drugs in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert Hacking, of Market Place, in Great Bridge, Tipton faced 10 charges when he appeared before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (June 20).

The 35-year-old admitted all the charges, which included supplying the class A drugs cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, as well as class B drugs including the amphetamine 'monkey dust' and cannabis, in Telford.