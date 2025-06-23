Tipton man admits peddling wide range of drugs in Telford
A Black Country man has admitted selling a veritable shopping list of drugs in a Shropshire town.
Robert Hacking, of Market Place, in Great Bridge, Tipton faced 10 charges when he appeared before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (June 20).
The 35-year-old admitted all the charges, which included supplying the class A drugs cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, as well as class B drugs including the amphetamine 'monkey dust' and cannabis, in Telford.