Tipton man admits peddling wide range of drugs in Telford

A Black Country man has admitted selling a veritable shopping list of drugs in a Shropshire town.

By Richard Williams
Robert Hacking, of Market Place, in Great Bridge, Tipton faced 10 charges when he appeared before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (June 20).

The 35-year-old admitted all the charges, which included supplying the class A drugs cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, as well as class B drugs including the amphetamine 'monkey dust' and cannabis, in Telford.

