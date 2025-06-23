Telford woman jailed for drug driving while on a suspended sentence
A Telford woman who was serving a suspended sentence has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel while high on cannabis for the second time.
Sophie Giles appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (June 20).
The court heard that the 26-year-old, of Queens Road in Donnington, had been caught driving while high on cannabis, for which she received a ban and a fine.
Alexa Carrier prosecuting said that on April 10, 2023, Giles was stopped in her black Audi A3 in Dawley Road.
She was tested on the roadside and tested positive for THC, an active ingredient in cannabis.