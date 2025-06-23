Stunning historic Georgian and Jacobean manor house that won recognition in Grand Designs competition hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bletchley Manor near Market Drayton was built in 1594 and won the 'best restoration' category in a competition by Channel 4's popular Grand Designs TV programme.

The historic Grade II listed Georgian and Jacobean manor house is set within around 3.6 acres of land and boasts beautiful views over surrounding pastureland and a lake.

Bletchley Manor near Market Drayton was built in 1594 and has formerly won the best restoration category in a Grand Designs competition. Picture: Rightmove/Savills

Bletchley Manor near Market Drayton has views over a lake within its expansive grounds. Picture: Rightmove/Savills

The stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom home has been listed for sale with Savills estate agents with a guide price of £995,000.

It is located at the end of a scenic driveway and features rooms that are "filled with character".

Inside Bletchley Manor near Market Drayton that has hit the market with a guide price of £995,000. Picture: Rightmove/Savills

The manor house features a 'library' room that is described as a "fabulous area for relaxing", and that could be used as an additional bedroom.

But, remarkably there is a secret door hidden amongst a bookcase that leads to the home's original attic bedrooms.

One of five bathrooms inside Bletchley Manor near Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove/Savills

Outside, the manor house features stunning landscaped and well-maintained gardens with seating areas and spaces for entertaining.

The listing says: "Bletchley Manor is a historic Grade II Georgian and Jacobean manor house built in 1594 and has formerly won the best restoration category in Grand Designs. It offers fantastic views across pastureland, mature tress and a lake.

Stunning gardens at the Grade II listed Georgian and Jacobean manor house near Market Drayton that was built in 1594. Picture: Rightmove/Savills

"The fascinating manor house sits down a grand gated driveway, with ample parking surrounded by fields and countryside. The main entrance leads into a spacious hallway with flagstone tiles and underfloor heating, and a brick inglenook and wood burner.

"Character shows through the house from exposed beams, oak flooring and a good sized cellar.

The long sweeping driveway and expansive grounds at Bletchley Manor near Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove/Savills

"Set in about 3.6 acres, situated down a long gated driveway lined with daffodils, to ample parking on a gravel drive with views to the lake, fields and beyond, alongside the parterre gardens.

"The garden is full of colour from various flowers, including a stunning wisteria arbour walkway, and Victoria plums. A door leads through to the formal gardens where there is a seating area and firepit, with Magnolia in the centre.

Bletchley Manor near Market Drayton was built in 1594 and has formerly won the best restoration category in a Grand Designs competition. Picture: Rightmove/Savills

"The back garden leads from French doors in the drawing room out onto a patio with room for seating and al fresco dining. Upon the Georgian side of the house, is a fabulous veranda to sit under and enjoy views of the open rolling countryside. The garden wraps round to the front through an archway with Leylandii."

Further information can be found on Rightmove or Savills.