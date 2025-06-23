South Shropshire affordable housing development generating 'huge demand' say developers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 13 homes in Chirbury are due to be completed in the coming months and priority for the new social rent homes will be given to local people who want to remain living in their community instead of having to move elsewhere.

Drone pictures of the new housing development in Chirbury.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, which is building the homes with grant funding from Homes England and Shropshire Council, said there was an urgent need for more affordable housing in the county.

John Green at the site

He said: “Everyone knows that the price of property has consistently risen over many years, and the cost of renting property on the open market has also significantly increased at a much higher rate than wages.

“The challenge is amplified in rural areas like Shropshire, which is why there is such huge demand for affordable housing - and why we are so delighted to be building this development in Chirbury.

“We know from speaking to people in the area that there is a very high demand for this type of housing, which has been reflected in the interest we have seen since applications opened through the Shropshire Homepoint system in May.

“The process will open again in mid July to ensure we give as many people as possible the opportunity to put themselves forward.

“All applications will then be assessed in accordance with our local lettings plan which gives priority to people in housing need within the parish of Chirbury with Brompton and surrounding areas.

“Successful applicants will be informed over the coming months, with the first residents hopefully moving in by September.”

The 13-home development is made up of a pair of two-bed bungalows, five two-bed houses, five three-bed houses and one four-bed house. The project is being led by Shropshire Rural Housing Association in conjunction with landowners Powis Estates, with SJ Roberts Construction undertaking the work.