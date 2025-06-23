Rhayader Male Voice Choir Honours Devoted Pianist

Bethan joined the choir as pianist in 2005 and has accompanied them for the past 20 years.

Choir President Mike Bennett presented her with the plaque after some heartfelt words.

All the choir members appreciate how fortunate they are to have had such a talented and dedicated pianist to guide and inspire them with her playing. They look forward to the next 20 years with her.

The concert itself was extremely successful and the choir sang with their usual aplomb.

They performed 14 songs and were conducted by the choir’s equally dedicated musical director Jonathan Pearce.

There were also solo renditions from local primary school teacher and vocalist Rhian Hughes, from Maesgwyn and James Oakley by kind arrangement of the charity Loud Applause Rising Star (LARS). Rhian sang three pieces including Elton John’s Candlein the Wind Goodbye English Rose before joining the choir to sing The Rose.

James, who is 21 years old and comes from Llannon, sang two traditional Welsh pieces and two heartfelt pieces from musicals. He joined the choir for their rendition of Anfonaf Angel.

James is currently studying Voice and Opera Studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

Rhayader choir is dedicated to encouraging young talented artistes and to share their gifts with others.

Rhayader choir’s annual concert is always dedicated to local charities and they were proud to support and promote The Bracken Trust cancer support charity this year.

Emma Coates, the charity’s fund raiser was in the audience and was clearly thrilled by the event. All proceeds will be presented to her on behalf of the trust in the near future.