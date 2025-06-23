Police still searching for suspects after cash machine stolen in 'ram-raid' at Ludlow Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officers were called to Co-op in Foldgate Lane, Ludlow, at around 3.45am on Saturday (June 21) after a cash machine was stolen in a raid at the premises.

Significant damage was caused to the front of the store during the incident.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Officers attended immediately and extensive searches were conducted, however the suspects could not be found.

“Enquiries to locate them are ongoing.”

Co-op in Ludlow after the incident. Photo: Andy Boddington

The supermarket, which only opened after refurbishment this February, was shut on Saturday as the Shropshire Star understands police carried out investigations and the entrance was made safe.

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington revealed the damage on his own blog, calling the "'ram-raid" a major blow for the community and the staff at the store.

The supermarket, which stocks a range of Co-op products and has a laundry and bakery on-site with a fuel court too, reopened to the public yesterday (Sunday, June 22).