Rhayader Town Council has been asked to create a Peace Ambassador role

Heddwch ar Waith: a network of peace organisations in Wales, including CND Cymru, Cymdeithas y Cymod and Peace Pledge Union, contacted the council recently

Their project coordinator said; “One of our goals is to create the role of Peace Ambassador in community, town and county councils throughout Wales.

“I have been working with councillors to achieve this in Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Rhondda Cynon Taff and on Anglesey to name a few. I wonder if you would be interested to help us achieve this in Rhayader Town Council?”

They said the role of a Peace Ambassador would be to promote human rights, dignity, equality and respect of diversity through education, advocacy and other nonviolent actions through projects at the local and international level, specifically targeted at young people.

No councillors agreed to take on the role at the moment.