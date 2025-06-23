Colour, music and excitement will fill a Radnorshire village on Saturday, June 28 as its annual carnival takes place

A fun filled afternoon for all the family is promised with a family dog show, tombola and a best scarecrow competition at New Radnor Carnival.

The popular annual event will take place tomorrow (Saturday, July 1) at New Radnor School Field on School Lane.

The floats will gather at the school from 1pm and a procession will make its way around the village at 1.15pm.

There will be floats and fancy dress competitions, a carnival King and Queen, games, the Hedley Simcock Cup for the best float, children’s races, a fun dog show and a bar and raffle.

Children will be able to enjoy a bouncy castle, Presteigne Fire Service will be there, there will be hot and cold food, refreshments and a bar.

In the evening, from 5pm onwards Tony and Turquoise will be performing live music and there will also be Milsom and Cox Helados serving Shepherds ice cream and a cocktail and crepe bar

Entry to the carnival activities is free of charge. For more information follow them on Facebook.