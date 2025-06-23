M54 road closure planned for huge charity event Bike4Life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways has confirmed the closures planned for the Bike4Life event, which takes place on Sunday, July 20.

The event is organised by the Midlands Air Ambulance, and sees thousands of bikers taking part, raising huge amounts for charity.

The route takes bikers from Shrewsbury to Weston Park near Shifnal.

As part of the event the stretches of the A5 and M54 are closed to allow the ride-out to take place.

National Highways has confirmed that the closures will take place between 10am and 1.30pm, on July 20.

Under the closures the eastbound carriageway of the A5 will be shut at Shrewsbury, from the Dobbies Roundabout to the Preston Roundabout.

The eastbound M54 will then be shut from the Preston Roundabout to Junction 3 of the M54.

More than 6,00 bikers normally take part in the event, with a star-studded line-up confirmed for the fundraiser.

The roster includes the return of World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty and former professional motorcycle and truck racer Steve Parrish.

The pair have long been supporters of the annual event and will once again help lead the procession from Shrewsbury.

Joining Carl and Steve will be superbike racing veteran James Whitham, motorcycle trials world champion Dougie Lampkin and Emergency Bikers' Mark Hayes and Steve Harris.

This year is also set to feature Happy Mondays star and 90s legend, Mark 'Bez' Berry.

Ride out and festival tickets can be purchased online at bike4lifefest.com.