Large generator and winch stolen from sewage treatment works near Bridgnorth - police investigating

The theft occurred between 8.30pm on June 18 and 6pm on June 19 from a sewage treatment works in Claverley.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said a large generator with a towing winch was stolen from the locked premises.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and has heard or seen anything suspicious, or may have seen any vehicles hanging around earlier in the day, ideally with a vehicle make, model and registration number and any descriptions of persons with the vehicle,” the spokesperson added.

Any information regarding the theft is encouraged to get in touch with the police on the force's website, quoting incident reference number 00480_I_19062025.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the official website.

For more information, email the Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team on bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk.