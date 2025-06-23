West Midlands: Dramatic moment hero passersby hurl rocks at window of burning building to free staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dramatic footage shows the moment hero passersby helped rescue staff from a fire at a famous West Midlands curry house - by smashing windows with rocks to aid their escape.

Smoke can be seen billowing from Shababs - known as the "home of the Birmingham Balti" - after a fryer caught fire at the restaurant on June 22.

Hero passersby hurl rocks at window of burning West Midlands building to free staff.

One man jumped from the first floor window to flee the flames and was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and burns at around 11:10am.

Four other people were treated at the scene, which is one of the city's last remaining original restaurants that created the iconic balti dish 38 years ago.

Witnesses said members of the public hurled rocks to smash the windows, before another bystander grabbed a ladder to help save the life of the worker.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines to the scene in Birmingham's 'Balti Triangle' and found the premises "significantly smoke-logged".

A fire service spokesperson said: "Shortly after 11.10am on Sunday 22 June, we responded to Ladypool Road, Birmingham.

"Three fire engines responded, crewed by firefighters from Ladywood, Highgate and Hay Mills stations.

"The first crew arrived at the scene within two minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a fire, believed to have started accidentally, in a two-storey commercial premises used as a restaurant. Both floors were significantly smoke-logged.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"One person was helped to safety by members of the public from the building before we arrived.

"They are believed to have been conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital after presenting symptoms of smoke inhalation.

"Four members of the public were checked by paramedics for smoke inhalation and were all discharged at the scene.

"The final fire crew left this incident at 2.25pm, with police colleagues still in attendance."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a building fire by the fire service on Ladypool Road, Balsall Heath at 11.13am on Sunday (22nd June).

"An ambulance, HART paramedics, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

"Three men, a woman and two children who were occupants in the property were assessed by ambulance staff.

"Five were discharged on scene with minor smoke inhalation and one man was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, in a stable condition, for further precautionary checks."

Shababs first opened its doors in 1987 and is one of Birmingham’s most well-known Balti Triangle restaurants.

It recently featured on BBC2 in April when Michael Portillo paid a visit, and gets regular visits from YouTubers as well as hosting celebrities such as Joe Lycett.

