“I couldn’t be more proud of our small community,” Builth Fest chairperson says after an amazing carnival.

The sun shone and temperatures soared at Builth Wells’ annual carnival on Saturday and the town’s residents turned out in force in some brilliant costumes.

The pyramids and ancient Egypt, Disneyland Paris and the Statue of Liberty could all be seen in the famous landmarks themed event at the Groe.

Builth Wells Rotary Club’s Egyptian float complete with a pyramid, obelisks, a belly dancer, pharaohs and a camel won the best overall float will and a cup in memory of Alun Brown

Oscar Davies in his Red Arrows aeroplane was named the best dressed individual and received the cup in memory of Joyce Bufton.

The carnival queen for 2025 Chelsea Jones was crowned by last year’s queen Alys Parry and Chelsea was joined by her attendants Evie Edwards, 11, Ella Jones, seven and Albie Grace .

After the crowing the grand procession made its way around town where all the floats and fancy dress entrants were cheered by huge crowds of spectators.

Back at the Groe everyone enjoyed the huge range of entertainment and activities including Defying Gravity – a new arena performance of the only show of its kind in the world.

It combines freestyle BMX and the extreme sport of mountain boarding which results in a breath-taking, jaw dropping aerial performance which is suitable for all ages.

There was a tug of war for teams to win a crate of larger and the Jilly Burns Cup.

There were also inflatables, Panic Circus, a coconut shy, hook a duck, a raffle and donkey rides, as well as many stalls and local groups.

Builth fest chairperson Rachael Hughes said; “Wow! what a Carnival we had!

“We as a carnival committee are always overwhelmed but the support of everyone from helping to their attendance at what was another amazing successful carnival – best yet.

“Our main act Defying Gravity along with our Latch Dancers wowed the crowds!! We also provided the Families with a free Circus and Craven’s Crawlies stand There were also inflatables, donkey rides and much more available.

“Local Charity stands providing the families with a range of activities, with local singer Tom Offa finishing the day off in The Beer Tent.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our small community. There was a buzz and great atmosphere throughout our carnival week.”

The week before carnival day also included a car treasure hunt set out by Epynt Motor Club, a children’s treasure hunt set out by Mark Hulin-Taylor followed by a story from Trish Thomas, children’s sports with Builth Fire Service in attendance and a 5k run organised by Builth and District Running Club.

There was also a music quiz in the rugby club, a bingo called by Allan Taylor in the Greyhound and a three legged beer race through town supported by all the local pubs.

RESULTS

Best Dressed:

Age 4 and Under Individual – Joint 1 – Albie Jarvis (Bee) and Louie Hughes (King Kong); Joint 2 – Maisie Bywater (French Girl) and Hugo Hickey (Cowboy); Joint 3 – Molly Hughes (Jessie) and Oscar Gwillim (Spiderman)

Age 4 & Under Group – 1, 100 Acre Wood; 2, Lilo and Stitch

Age 5 – 7 Individual – Joint 1, Oscar Wells (Transformer) and Oscar Davies (Red Arrow); Joint 2, Wood Cutter (Stanley Chester) and Ralph Ponting (Birdwatcher); 3, Seth Price (Globe)

Age 5 – 7 Group – Joint 1, Mermaids and Coraline & Wybie

Age 8 – 11 Individual – 1, Aiden Cayetano (The War Hammer); 2, Ethan Davies (Virgil Vandyke); 3, Winter Hughes (Coraline)

Age 8 – 11 Group – 1 ,The Perola’s (Egyptians)

Age 12 – 16 Group – 1, The 1980’s Girls

Age 16 & Over Individual - 1, Sheila Thomas (Statue of Liberty)

Best Overall – Oscar Davies (Red Arrow)

Floats

Best Children’s Float – 1, Under The Sea (The Davies/Healey Family); 2, Disneyland Paris (The Pugh/Davies Family); Joint 3, Wizard of Oz (Llanelwedd C in W School) and Lilo & Stitch (Group of Friends)

Best Adult’s Float – 1, The Egyptians (Builth Wells Rotary Club); 2, Oliver (Builth Wells Ladies Choir); 3, Keddles Kitchen (Codi’s Hen Do)

Best Overall Float– The Egyptians (Builth Wells Rotary Club)

Best Scarecrow

1, Minecraft – The Jones Family; 2, Shaun The Sheep – Ceinwen & Sarah Nicholls; Joint 3, Paddington Bear – Rob Saunders and Super Heroes – The Price/Spooner Family

Best Dressed Show Window – 1, Corner Collective; Joint 2, Century Marks and Clive’s Menswear; 3, Caleb Roberts.

Sheila Thomas dressed as the Statue of Liberty being interview by Jungle John. Andy Compton image