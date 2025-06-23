A campaign for better access to cash in Rhayader will go on - despite banks saying there is no problem

Town councillors raised the issue after visitors and residents reported being unable to get cash out of the town’s ATM’s for days over a recent bank holiday.

They said elderly people are particularly hard hit and it is not just getting money out but also depositing money that they would like.

Some councillors said a mobile bank van has been visiting Builth Wells and maybe they could also ask for one.

But town and county councillor Angela Davies said she had asked about a mobile van before.

Members contacted their Senedd Members for help and they contacted the cash machine operators about the issue.

But at a meeting this week, Councillor Angela Davies said Link had said there was no evidence of any problems with the ATM’s in the town over that period and Brecon and Radnorshire MP David Chadwick and Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds had been raising it with the banks and the Welsh Government.

At the moment the banks said there were other bank branches nearby and local residents and visitors could use those and they do not consider there is a problem.

Deputy Mayor Councillor James Stuart said some shops have a cash back facility and maybe the town council could provide a list of the businesses that operate that scheme on their website and on social media, so people would have information in the event of further incidents.

Councillor Davies said Mr Chadwick and Ms Dodds will continue to raise the issue too.