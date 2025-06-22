Woodshrop: Everything you need to know as popular family-friendly music festival set to return to Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The first-ever Woodshrop Festival saw thousands flock to the West Mids Showground for a weekend honouring some of the most iconic artists from the 20th century.

The three-day event brings some of the UK's best tribute bands to Shrewsbury for a family-friendly festival filled with nostalgia.

Last year, there were promises it would return bigger and better than ever - and this year is no exception.

Woodshrop festival is returning to West Mid Showground this summer. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, organiser Emma Jones said the event has gone from “strength to strength”.

“We've had support from not only the local visitors, but also nationally. We get people camping and coming from literally all over the country because it's a campsite as well.

“It is going from strength to strength each year. It keeps getting better and better.”

Emma added: “This year we've teamed up with Pro Audio Services, which is a Shropshire-based sound engineer and production management company, and they'll be doing all our production for us.

“And they do it for all the big festivals in Shropshire so from the production side, we know that this year, we've got an absolutely first-class team.”

The event, which runs between July 18 and 21, will feature a range of performances including tribute acts for Pink, Elton John and Creedence Clearwater Revival headlining.

Emma believes they are the best of the crop - and it’s what has compelled thousands to the grounds in the last two years.

Woodshrop Festival features brilliant tribute acts. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

“We really do make sure that we're getting the best,” Emma said.

“There's lots of tributes out there, and all of them are great and fantastic artists in their own right.

“But we try to get people that not only sound like the original, but also look and act that way as well.

“We want people to literally be there going, ‘Oh my God, I feel like I'm watching Madonna!’

“We don't want them to be there thinking that it's a little bit karaoke. We don't want parody.”

Alison Mills, Sally Drillot, Alison Jones and Carol Fox at the Woodshrop Festival 2024

This year, the festival will also feature a silent disco in the arena, a sandpit for kids and a drumming workshop - all included in the ticket price.

A full-stocked bar and plenty of delicious food will also be available during the whole weekend.

“We absolutely love the event, and we love doing the event - and hopefully that shows,” Emma said.

Find out more about Woodshrop Festival and purchase tickets via the official website.