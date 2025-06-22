Welsh Chamber Orchestra with Royal Harpist Alis Huws to provide summer evening of classical music in Builth Wells

Join the Welsh Chamber Orchestra for a delightful summer’s evening of beautiful classical music at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Wednesday, July 9 at 7.30pm

In the orchestra’s 40th year, they will perform Mozart’s stirring 40th Symphony, and will be joined by former Royal Harpist Alis Huws for Debussy’s mesmerising ‘Danses Sacree et Profane’.

Especially commissioned by the orchestra, Welsh Baritone Jeremy Huw Williams will perform a new arrangement of Paul Mealor’s Folk Songs for Baritone & Strings.

The programme will include Haydn Symphony no.22 'The Philosopher', Debussy 'Danses Sacree et Profane' (Soloist Alis Huws) an interval followed by Mealor 'Folk Songs for Baritone and Strings' (Soloist Jeremy Huw Williams) and Mozart Symphony no.40

Tickets are £20 and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit wyeside.ticketsolve.com and for more information or to book call 01982 552555, email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk or visit www.wyeside.co.uk/live