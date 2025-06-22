The School of Night will be returning to perform Shakespeare to a Mid Wales venue

They will be at the Willow Globe in Llanwrthwl near Rhayader on Saturday, July 12 at 7pm.

20years ago The School of Night made its first appearance, at Shakespeare's Globe in London.

Since then, its unique blend of literary improvisation has been seen all over the UK including National Theatre, British Library, Hay, Latitude and Edinburgh festivals and beyond in the US, Malaysia and all over Europe, as well as appearing on many radio shows, including BBC Radio's The Verb.

And of course, five years ago they made their first appearance at Wales' premiere Shakespeare venue – the Willow Globe.

They are delighted to be back again, performing new work by Shakespeare and others summoned from thin air!

There will be an interval in the show, which is supported by Arts Council Wales Night Out Scheme.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £7 for under 16’s and £35 for a family of two adults and two under 16’s.

To book visit www.shakespearelink.org.uk and for more information email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or call 01597 811487