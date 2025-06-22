Telford set to welcome new day nursery this summer with spaces for three and four year old children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Little Seeds Telford is set to open in Haygate Road, Wellington, Telford, in the first week of July.

The team behind the new venture have shared a number of updates on the business’ social media channels, documenting the transformation of the site.

Children will be able to look forward to an outdoor play area with a role play boat and balancing course as a sand and water area inside.

Little Seeds Telford is opening in July. Photo: National World

There is also a little shop for “imaginative role play, mathematics, communication, language and social skills,” the team shared.

Meanwhile, a corner of the nursery has been dedicated to nurturing the children’s creativity with drawing, painting, playdough and more available for kids to dabble in.

A spokesperson for Little Seeds Telford said spaces are still available for three and four year old children and parents are more than welcome to come and have a look inside the renovated venue.

Little Seeds Telford is accepting places for three and four year olds. Photo: National World

The Facebook post said: “Not long now…

“It has been so so lovely the past couple of weeks meeting so many lovely families, coming to look around and the compliments have been amazing!

“Some children have cried not to leave. Can’t wait to see you all again very soon!

“We still have some spaces available for 3 & 4 year olds.

"Contact us if you’d like to come and have a look around.”

Find out more information about Little Seeds Telford via the official Facebook page.