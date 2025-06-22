Telford firm McPhillips shortlisted for award after completing showcase Chester Zoo project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

McPhillips has been shortlisted in two categories at the North West Regional Construction Awards, including Project of the Year and Integration & Collaborative Working Award.

The Telford-based firm helped make history earlier this year by completing the new African savannah development at Chester Zoo, known as the Heart of Africa project. The 22-acre attraction is the largest UK zoo habitat ever to be created.

The Reserve, currently under construction at Chester Zoo

The new attraction features 14 new buildings and animal habitats and a stunning open savannah, which is now home to a range of different species.

The company began work on the project in November 2022, with the main contract getting under way in April 2023.

McPhillips contracts director Andrew Dunham said: “We are super excited to be a finalist for these two awards. The Heart of Africa project has been a real labour of love for us all.

“Working on a site which is home to some of the world’s rarest and most magnificent animals added a whole new dimension to construction – and is something we have now developed a real expertise in.”

In March, McPhillips also started work on 51 new 'luxury lodges' for Chester Zoo which the firm says will allow visitors to get "up close and personal" with animals at the attraction - with balconies looking out over a private savannah where giraffes are grazing just metres away.

Lodges at the development, known as The Reserve, will be available to book for short breaks when they open later this year, and are set to include exclusive behind-the-scenes animal experiences, as well as the chance to interact with conservation experts.

The winners will be announced on July 10 at an awards ceremony in Liverpool, which will be attended by more than 400 construction professionals from across the region.