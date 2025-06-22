Super-cute meercats cool off with ice-lollies during heatwave at Peak Wildlife Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Watch some of the super-sweet residents at Peak Wildlife Park as they cool down with ice-lollies.

Video shows meercats and lemurs licking the cooling treat, and playing with the colourful block of ice as they try to keep cool during the recent heatwave.

The clip was taken from the Peak Wildlife Park Instagram page.