Super-cute meercats cool off with ice-lollies during heatwave at Peak Wildlife Park
Adorable video shows some of the small animals at Peak Wildlife Park cooling off with ice-lollies during the heatwave.
Published
Watch some of the super-sweet residents at Peak Wildlife Park as they cool down with ice-lollies.
Video shows meercats and lemurs licking the cooling treat, and playing with the colourful block of ice as they try to keep cool during the recent heatwave.
