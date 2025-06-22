Roadworks taking place on major Mid Wales bypass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Welsh Government closures of the A483 Welshpool Bypass started on Thursday, June 19.

The work is taking place along the two stretches which make up the length of the bypass, from the Sarn Bryn Caled Roundabout, to the Buttington Roundabout.

Diversion routes will be in place for drivers, with a Welsh Government notice explaining: "The alternative route for northbound traffic from the A483 at the Station roundabout would be via the B4381 in an easterly direction, join the B4388 and head north to join the A458 in Buttington, then West on the A458 and join the A483 at Buttington roundabout.

"Vice versa for southbound traffic."

The work and the closures are due to take place "intermittently", according to the order, until 6am on June 25.