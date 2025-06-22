Picturesque barn conversion with commanding views of Shropshire and Wales borderlands on the market for £575k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Enjoying a great location on the fringe of a popular rural hamlet, 2 The Barns, Aston Pigott, Westbury, is just 12 miles from Shrewsbury and within 11 miles of the pretty Welsh border town of Montgomery.

Open to offers around £575,000, the Grade II listed property has versatile accommodation, character features, four bedrooms, beautiful gardens with panoramic views and a garage.

Listed with Halls, the home has exposed timbers and rooms with high vaulted ceilings as just two of the attractive features.

The ground floor has a reception hall with staircase rising to a galleried landing, a fitted breakfast kitchen with an oil-fired AGA, a good size dining room with a storeroom, shower room and guest WC.

Star of the ground floor, however, is the living room which has a fireplace with a log burning stove and dual aspect windows and French doors which capture the beautiful gardens and surrounding countryside.

The principal bedroom on the first floor has an en‐suite shower room, while the remaining three are served by a bathroom. All the bedrooms and the landing have attractive vaulted ceilings and exposed timbers.

Outside, there is a large garage set within a block of three and gardens with flagged, sun terrace entertaining areas and beautifully manicured lawns containing abundantly stocked and established shrubbery beds and borders, together with a storage shed.

The rear gardens enjoy spectacular views panning from Pontesbury, The Stiperstones and Bromlow Callow around to the Welsh mountains.

The property is approached over a private drive which serves the select development of three barns.

Viewing is recommended by Alex Forber, manager of Halls’ Barker Street office in Shrewsbury, who is handling the sale and may be contacted on 01743 236444 or email at shrewsbury@hallsgb.com.