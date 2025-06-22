Oscar-nominated artist announces first live show in three years after releasing album on growing up near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Once Upon A Time... In Shropshire, Jerskin Fendrix’s highly anticipated sophomore album, is set to hit the shelves on October 10 via Untitled Recs.

It is said to be a love letter to something that once existed - a shining, rose-tinted childhood and the lives that made it. It posits that grief is complex and memory is intoxicating - and that Shropshire can contain the entire world.

And to celebrate its release, Jerskin will be playing a show at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury on October 11.

Jerskin Fendrix

The new album comes after his 2020 debut Winterreise placed him among a rising group of artists in the south London scene, and captured the imagination of director Yorgos Lanthimos, who tapped Jerskin to score the blockbuster hit film Poor Things, which was released in 2023.

The experimental artist was quickly catapulted to international acclaim, with the score receiving BAFTA, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Jerskin took home an Ivor Novello award, Film Composer of the Year and Discovery of the Year awards at the 2024 World Soundtrack Awards for his work in Poor Things.

And he didn't rest there - he soundtracked Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up film ‘Kinds of Kindness’ as well as his next movie coming out later this year.

His new album, featuring 10 songs and lead single ‘Beth’s Farm’, was created between time spent nurturing his burgeoning career as a composer.

Jerskin said: “I wrote this album during a period of sudden and unrelated deaths. A friend, family members, animals, and eventually my father.

“My album about Shropshire is a twofold testament. Looking back on the world where I grew up, its beauty and innocence and wonder - then watching it become corrupted, death by death, until the entire dream was shattered.”

Tickets are not on sale for the show at St Chad’s just yet but more information can be found on Jerskin Fendrix’s official website and social media channels.