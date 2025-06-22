New plans for derelict 17th century Grade II listed pub locked in planning battle for a decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Eagles Inn in the centre of Cressage closed its doors in 2015, and two years later the site owners sought permission to turn it into two houses and build eight more around it.

That was refused, and in 2018 so was a scaled-down plan to convert the pub and build four more homes.

The Eagles Inn, Cressage. Photo: Google

A year later another application was lodged – this time for the demolition of the Eagles and the clearance of the site. Such was the opposition to this proposal that a successful application was made to Historic England, and the pub was Grade II listed in March 2020.