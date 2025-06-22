Fresh 24-hour cash machine approved for Bridgnorth town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has granted planning permission to NCR Atleos for the machine to be installed to the right of the entrance to Peepo at 84 to 85 High Street in the town.

A decision notice on the application has now been issued by the council explaining the approval.

It states: "The application site lies within Bridgnorth High Street, surrounded by commercial enterprises including pubs, restaurants and retail.

"Due consideration has been given to the impact on neighbouring amenity.

"Due to the town centre setting, it is unlikely the scheme would result to a detrimental residential impact over and above what currently exists on this high street."