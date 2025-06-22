Drop-in events for those interested in making a positive impact to vulnerable Powys adults

Events will take place across Powys to meet the team and chat about the positive effects Shared Lives carers have on the county’s most vulnerable adults.

Pop in for a chat at Freedom Leisure Sports Centre in Llandrindod Wells on Monday, June 23 2025, from 9am until 12.30pm, at, Costa Coffee in Welshpool on Wednesday, June 25 from 10am until 12pm, at Freedom Leisure Sports Centre in Rhayader on Wednesday, June 25 from 10am until 3.30pm, at Maldwyn Freedom Leisure Sports Centre in Newtown on Wednesday, June 25 from 2pm until 4pm, at Costa Coffee in Brecon on Friday, June 27 from 2pm until 4pm and at Freedom Leisure Sports Centre, Brecon on Friday, June 27 from 9am until 12.30pm

“Our Shared Lives carers open their homes and their hearts to the adults they support and mentor,” said Councillor Sian Cox, Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, “and when this happens everyone involved usually benefits.

“As a Shared Lives carer, you will make a real difference to a person’s life. Carers often tell us that by creating an extended family and by providing the person with a sense of belonging and connection they become more connected to their community, and they learn and experience new things themselves. They tell us that it really is a unique and enriching arrangement for all involved.

“If you have ever considered providing this type of care and support for an adult with learning disabilities or one who is experiencing mental health difficulties, please come along to meet the team at an event near you or contact us to find out more.”

To find out more about becoming a Shared Lives carer in Powys email shared.lives@powys.gov.uk or telephone 01597 826539.

More information is also available on the Powys County Council website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/sharedlives

Shared Lives carers provide long-term, short breaks, emergency and day support to adults with learning and physical disabilities, sensory loss, autistic spectrum disorders, dementia, those experiencing poor mental health or issues with substance misuse. They can also help older people.

They receive an allowance, when the person they support stays with them. They also have access to training opportunities, paid respite and support from the Shared Lives team.