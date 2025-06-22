Beyond Breakout launches ‘paws-itively purrfect’ new outdoor escape game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Llanidloes-based business, led by dynamic duo Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall, believe they have devised the ‘paws-itively purrfect’ game to test the skills of players with 'Operation Whiskerfall'.

Their latest mission sends players on a thrilling spy quest through the streets of Llanidloes, blending mobile technology with real-world escape room challenges.

Designed for groups of all ages, Operation Whiskerfall is packed with clever puzzles, fun and a storyline full of intrigue and tail-twisting turns.

Players join the secret agency F.I.S.H. (Feline Intelligence Security Headquarters) to save top agent Philly Purry, who has vanished while investigating the strange goings on in Mid Wales.

Beyond Breakout founders Jo Woodall (left) and Lorna Morris.

Using a code sent straight to their mobile phones, teams activate the game and work together to uncover clues, crack codes and claw their way to victory. This allows teams total flexibility and control over when they want to play.

“We wanted to create something fun, family-friendly and totally unique,” said Jo, co-founder of Beyond Breakout. “Operation Whiskerfall combines the excitement of an escape room outdoors with the added magic of mobile interactivity and a healthy dose of feline flair.

“This game is a celebration of everything we love - storytelling, community, teamwork and, of course, cats!” added Lorna Morris. “It’s a paws-itively unforgettable experience.”

Operation Whiskerfall is now live and available to book via the Beyond Breakout website - www.beyondbreakout.co.uk.

“All our games are designed to bring people together through laughter and play,” said Lorna. “We have permanent routes set up in Llanidloes, Newtown and recently added a route in Rhayader. We are adding more towns all the time.”

To learn more and book the game, visit: https://www.beyondbreakout.co.uk/bbgo.html.