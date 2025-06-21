'Strength to strength' - Family-run south Shropshire general store learns its fate at the Rural Oscars awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Beloved south Shropshire business Vine & Co. made the trip from Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster on Wednesday (June 18) to attend the Champions Reception of the highly coveted Countryside Alliance Awards.

Known as the 'Rural Oscars', the competition was devised as a way of celebrating rural communities, skills, and produce.

Now in their eighteenth year, the awards recognise those who contribute towards the vitality of the rural economy and go above and beyond in support of their local communities.

Stuart Anderson with Vine & Co. owners after they scooped a major regional award at the Rural Oscars. Photo: MP Stuart Anderson

In April, it was announced that family-run general store Vine & Co. had made it to the regional finals in the best Village Shop category.

A ceremony to announce national winners took place in the House of Lords, hosted by Thomas Coke, 8th Earl of Leicester. Sadly for Vine & Co., the award ultimately went to Thomas Duffy & Sons Ltd of Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson joined the business owners to celebrate their success on making it this far in the awards.

Vine & Co in Church Stretton have scooped a major title at the Rural Oscars. Photo: Vine & Co/Google

He said: "I was delighted to welcome Vine & Co. to Parliament to celebrate their amazing achievement of being shortlisted in the Rural Oscars Ceremony.

“Family businesses are the backbone of our rural economy and an integral part of my plan to unleash rural prosperity in South Shropshire. It is no surprise that Vine & Co. enjoys amazing local support. I look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength."

He had promoted the awards scheme as part of his plan to unleash rural prosperity in south Shropshire.

This includes a Business Support Finder, which signposts a range of grants, tax reliefs, and competitions that local businesses may be eligible to apply for.