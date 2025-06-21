Golfers attempting to tee off foiled by flock of escaped sheep frolicking on fairway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sheep appeared on Bridgnorth Golf Course last weekend when members were attempting to play a round but found the animals “frolicking on the fairway”.

Sheep farmer Richard Yates said he was alerted on Sunday morning (June 15) by somebody enquiring whether the errant ruminants were his.

The sheep on the fairway at Bridgnorth Golf Course (Pictures Mike Purnell and Peter Shrimpton)

“At 9am a friend of mine was driving off the first tee and had been disturbed by a dozen ewes frolicking on the fairway.

“This chap knows that I farm the adjacent land, so he phoned me up. I abandoned my breakfast and sped the seven miles over to Hoards Park, where I farm.

“To my relief I spotted a mob of sheep in the right field, and after counting them through a gate, I was satisfied that my 185 were where they should have been.

“Upon further investigation, I located the woolly miscreants grazing around the verdant second green, whilst three chaps were lining up their closing putts.

“Cautiously, I engaged with the golfers, and informed them that the intruding sheep were my neighbour’s and most definitely not mine.

“Apparently, the escapees remained on course for a while and became a feature of a junior competition.”

He said after investigation, the owner of the sheep, which were all tagged, was located.

They had escaped from a farm in Ironbridge and had been roaming the Shropshire countryside. They have since been returned home.