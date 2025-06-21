A dance event, music and comedy and Kington Community Forum will all be at a Kington venue this month

July will kick off with Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome from 10am until 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 2.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

Towns Alive dance event will take place on Saturday, July 5 from 10.30am until 4pm.

The day will start off with Yoga with Georgie, at 11am 2Faced Dance Company will perform Fish Boy, then there will be a chance for people to meet the Fish Boy characters and get on the stage.

In the afternoon there will be performances and workshops by local community groups including Circle Dance, Line Dance, The Kin Project and 2Faced Dance Company.

There will be a chance to learn the Flashmob and the day will end with Last Orders by 2Faced Dance Company.

The bar and café will be open throughout and admission is free.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, July 9 from 10am until 12.30pm. It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. It is also free.

There will be whimsical music and comedy from the unique Kate Green on Friday, July 11 from 7pm.

The bar will be open from 5pm until 10pm, and delicious vegetarian Indian food will be available from from Lockdown Dhaba.

Kington Community Forum will be at The Oxford Arms on Friday July 15 from 5.30pm.

In this month’s Creative Workshop on Sunday, July 27 from 3pm until 5pm everyone will be making macrame key rings! Payment is by donation and £5 is suggested. The bar and café will be open from 1pm until 5pm.

Regular opening hours include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in June from 10am until 12.30pm Friday bar opening on June 6,, 20 and 27 from 5pm until 10pm and the

Sunday bar and café opening, will be open every Sunday in June from 1pm until 5pm, except Sunday, June 1.

The Oxford Arms will be closed on Sunday 1st June

