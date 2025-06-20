West Midlands Safari Park animals chill out during heatwave with tasty frozen treats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As temperatures continue to soar, keepers at West Midlands Safari Park, near Bewdley, have been busy making frozen treats for animals in their care by freezing their favourite treats in ice.

Among the refreshing treats were tiny blueberry and apple ice blocks which were made for the minuscule meerkats, whereas the African elephants had huge fruit and vegetable ice lollies which were moulded using large buckets.

For the California sea lions, their ice treat this year doubled as a birthday cake for Callum, who turned 19 years old on June 17.

The sea lions had a beautifully sculpted ice cake, filled with fish

Discovery trail keeper, Jenny Garde, said: "As animal keepers it is important that we ensure the animals in our care stay comfortable during hot weather spells. One of the ways we do this is by providing them with frozen enrichment.

"For the lemurs and meerkats, this means making them ice lollies which contain their favourite fruity treats such as apple and blueberry."

Callum enjoyed pushing the icy treat into the water, sliding it across the floor and sharing it with his friends Jack and Bounty.

Animals at West Midlands Safari Park have been enjoying ice lollies in the recent heatwave, including African elephants

Ms Garde said: "A lot of the other animals around the park, such as the sea lions and elephants, have nice pools to dip in, but their keepers also provide them with ice blocks.

"The frozen treats not only provide the animals with cool relief but also stimulate their brains as they have to work out how to get to the suspended delights inside. Just like with us humans, they always go down a treat!"

Meerkats were treated to ice blocks filled with blueberries and apples

As the temperature continues to soar throughout the week and weekend, visitors to the park are being reminded to keep cool by staying hydrated and wearing plenty of sun cream while visiting.

The meerkats enjoyed lollipops made from ice, blueberries and apples

