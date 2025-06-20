Shed destroyed by fire at property near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.56am on Friday (June 20) reporting a shed fire at a property at Preston Montford.

Two fire crews were dispatched from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Reports from the fire service said a controlled blaze spread to a 4m x 8m shed. The fire then also spread to hedging and a tree.

Firefighters used hose reel jets, rakes, shovels and mathooks to tackle the blaze and make the scene safe.

The shed was completely destroyed in the fire.

The blaze was under control by 12.22pm.