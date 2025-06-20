Scheme launched to bring 'long-vacant' high street shops back into use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grants of up to £10,000 are on offer to landlords of properties within designated market town conservation areas that have been vacant for more than 12 months.

The funding is being made available through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The scheme is designed to bring these underused spaces back into productive use, supporting local economic growth and preserving the unique character of our historic towns.

The grants are available to support improvement works that will help make these properties more attractive and rentable. In exceptional cases, higher grants may be considered.

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate how the proposed works will enhance the property’s rental potential and must be able to provide 50 per cent match funding.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring long-vacant properties back into use.

"By supporting landlords to invest in their buildings, we’re helping to revitalise our High Streets, encourage new businesses, and strengthen the economic resilience of our market towns.

"If you are a landlord with a vacant property in one of Shropshire’s market town conservation areas, we encourage you to apply.”

For more information and to submit an expression of interest visit the Shropshire Council website.

For further guidance, contact the economic growth team at ukspfgrants@shropshire.gov.uk..

All applications for funding will be assessed against clear criteria, including the potential for economic impact, deliverability, and alignment with conservation area priorities.