Golf day tees off for charity

Last Thursday some 40 golfers, men and women, braved driving rain to help raise funds in support of the local community. The event was the first golf day arranged by Ludlow Rotary Club.

Held at Ludlow Golf Club, the golf day was organised in such a way that all players, in teams of four and whatever their handicap, had a chance of walking away with a prize. Teams with official handicaps played for cash prizes for first, second and third places.

In addition, there were prizes for teams without official handicaps as well as competitions on some of the individual holes.

Speaking after the event, Barry Jewitt of Ludlow Rotary said: “This was the very first time the club had organised a golf day. We were delighted that so many golfers, including a contingent from the Ludlow’s own golf club, gave us their support despite the atrocious weather conditions.

"Together they raised over £3,500 for Ludlow Rotary’s community grants scheme, ‘Ludlow Rotary Cares’. We are especially grateful to all who assisted on the day, not least our two leading sponsors, Sinclair Group and Nock Deighton Estate Agents.”

Ludlow Rotary Club hope that the golf day will now continue as an annual event.