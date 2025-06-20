Brecon and Radnorshire MP David Chadwick supported the Assisted Dying Bill - he explains why

MPs voted to back the bill legalising assisted dying in England and Wales by 23 votes on Friday

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will now progress to the House of Lords, where it will face further scrutiny

After several hours of emotional debate, MPs were allowed to vote in accordance with their personal beliefs, rather than along party lines

Prime Minister Keir Starmer voted in favour of the bill, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch voted against

The bill would allow terminally ill adults with six months or less to live to get medical assistance to end their own lives

David Chadwick MP said: “After carefully considering the arguments on both sides, I voted in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill because I believe people with terminal illnesses deserve the right to die with dignity and control and that the legislation has the necessary safeguards to do this in a safe way.

“This was not a decision I came to lightly, and I’d like to thank all the constituents who contacted me to let me know their views on the issue, whatever side of the debate you were on.

“I have heard too many stories of families forced to watch loved ones suffer unnecessarily, and as a Liberal and someone driven by compassion, I feel the law should allow for someone to make a clear, informed, and voluntary choice at the end of their life in a dignified and humane manner.



“Throughout this process, I have been struck by the thoughtful and respectful debate on both sides, driven by compassion and deep personal conviction, and while people may disagree, we have done so and continue to do so civilly and with empathy.”