Telford College students visit military training base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A group of public uniformed services and sport students spent four days at the Altcar Military Training Facility near Liverpool.

The 620-acre site, owned and managed by the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, is one of the UK’s premier facilities for small arms marksmanship training.

Emily Wood and Ruby Gibbs during the training.

It has firing range and dry training areas, plus 500 acres of beaches and sand dunes which are used for training when there is no live firing involved.

The Telford College students at Altcar Military Training Facility.

The site is used extensively by regular, reserve and cadet units from all three services for military and civilian activities and training.

The Telford College students at Altcar Military Training Facility.

Telford College public uniformed services tutor Craig Stockman said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our level one students to get a first-hand look at life in the British army.

Mustapha Mbyae, Serlorm Kuevor and Rabbi Danso.

“They were taught patrolling skills, and how to administer themselves in the field – and got to experience what it is like to sleep out under canvas.

The Telford College students at Altcar Military Training Facility

“They were also able to take part in a number of teamworking activities and learn about weapon handling skills.

Rehan Ahmed, Tori Piorko

“The visit fitted in perfectly with the aims of our courses, to give students real-world experience of aspirational careers, and learn from the experts.”

For more details about Telford College’s sport and public uniformed services courses, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/join-us/full-time/